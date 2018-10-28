By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA Daboya (N/R), Oct. 28, GNA – The Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), in partnership with Hope for children, has handed over a three-unit classroom block and ancillary facilities to the Daboya No2 Primary School in the Northern Region to facilitate teaching and learning. The classroom block, worth GH¢168,654.00, was funded by Overseas Aid and

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Daboya (N/R), Oct. 28, GNA – The Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), in partnership with Hope for children, has handed over a three-unit classroom block and ancillary facilities to the Daboya No2 Primary School in the Northern Region to facilitate teaching and learning.

The classroom block, worth GH¢168,654.00, was funded by Overseas Aid and Development Commission of Guernsey to improve access to quality education for children in the rural areas.

Dr Abudulai Sulemana, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAINS, indicated that the block has a toilet, urinal and hand washing facilities.

He said RAINS had been assisting Daboya and other communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality to address child labour, child rights and to achieve quality education.

Mr Murielle Maupoint, the Chief Executive Officer of Hope for Children, an international charity organisation, said the school block would make learning enjoyable for the pupils, who, hitherto, were crammed into one classroom, making learning difficult.

Alhaji Mohammed Haroum Cambodia, the Northern Regional Director of Education, urged the traditional leaders in the rural areas to stop child marriages and rather assist the girl-child to go to school.

Mr Iddrisu Tia Nuhu, the Head Teacher of Daboya No2 Primary School, appealed to the Ghana Education Service to build teachers quarters for the school to addresses the accommodation challenges.

He commended RAINS and Hope for Children for their support towards improving education in the community.

GNA