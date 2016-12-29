The Northern Region branch of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of second circle institutions has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency release the feeding grants.

This would ensure the reopening of schools at their scheduled dates.

The Association said it had been reliably informed that the second circle schools were indebted to suppliers for three terms, which made it almost impossible for the suppliers to continue supplying the schools with food and described the situation as “uncalled for”.

Alhaji Abdul Malik Salifu Husseini, the Regional Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association in a release issued in Tamale on Thursday said: “There are threats that schools may not be able to reopen for the second term of the 2016/2017 academic year if funds are not released for the payment of the outstanding debts.”

“As parents we appealing to the government through the Director General of the Ghana Education Service to expedite action for the payment of the feeding grants,” to ensure the reopening of the schools.

The release said if nothing was done about the payments and the schools delay in reopening, it would disrupt the academic calendar, which would continue to affect the performance of education in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

GNA