By J.K. Nabary, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), Aug. 1, GNA - Mr Moses Amoamah Antwi, an educationist, has called on stakeholders in the education sector to pay attention to the professional development of the teacher as this is vital to the development of the nation.

He said by continuing their education, career-minded teachers would improve their skills and knowledge to become more proficient on their jobs.

Speaking as the guest speaker at the 6th Graduation of Gateway School Complex at Kasoa for Pre-School Pupils, Mr Antwi said, the importance of professional development of the teacher is vital for nation building and called on School Education Administrators to encourage their teachers to improve on career.

The event was held under the theme: “Excellent Pre-school Education: the role of stakeholders”.

Mr Antwi said furthering their education would help ensure the best learning outcomes for their students and also make them more effective and satisfied in various aspects of their work.

He said such a move would make teachers more efficient in their presentations and course evaluations and expose them to new delivery methods, evaluation styles and record-keeping strategies.

Mr Antwi said the functions and roles of stakeholders at each level are complementary adding that government and intergovernmental bodies are responsible for policy making and framework setting, promoting public consultation and input and operationalization educational systems.

“Parents as stakeholders also play a critical role in education service delivery at ensuring that their children receive quality education to enable them lead productive rewarding lives in future”, he said.

Mr Antwi appealed to government through the Ministry of Education to make professional development of pre-school and basic education teachers a priority and devote enough budget for its execution and ensure that such training to covers all teachers in the country.

He congratulated the pupils for the successful completion of their initial phase of education and expressed the hope that all stakeholders will continue to support the children to unearth their God given talents.

