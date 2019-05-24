news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, May 24, GNA - Right Reverend Professor, Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekeyere, has assumed duty as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU).

Prof Owusu-Sekyere was appointed by the Governing Council of the University at its regular meeting held on Friday, April 12, 2019 to serve a four-year term from Thursday, May 23 2019 to 31 July 2023.

His appointment followed a painstaking consideration of a Search Committee, constituted by the University Council to propose two suitable candidates for the position and later recommended him in its Report.

Professor Owusu-Sekyere replaces Prof Osei-Wusu Achaw who occupied the position in acting capacity from Wednesday, December 19, 2018 to Wednesday, May15, 2019.

He is a Professor of Agricultural Engineering with rich experience in university management and leadership.

The Vice Chancellor has also conducted extensive research into deficit irrigation, water saving irrigation, crop water requirement under a changing climate and water control for crop production.

He began his academic career as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Cape Coast in 1998 and rose through the ranks to become a full Professor.

He was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in 2007, Associate Professor in 2010 and full Professor in 2012.

He obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cranfied University in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2006.

In the course of his career, he occupied various positions including serving as the Head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2015 and Vice-Dean of the School of Agriculture between 2013 to 2015 at the same university.

He has also served as the Rector of Perez University College (PUC) from August 2016 to July 2018 while on sabbatical leave.

Prof Owusu-Sekyere is married to Mrs Bernice Owusu-Sekeyere with two children.

With his rich academic background and managerial acumen, it is envisaged that the new Vice-Chancellor, with support from the University Council, Management and the University Community, would impact positively on the transformation of the University.

