news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug 4, GNA - Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has appealed to the Government to expedite action on the passage of the GTUC Bill into law.

He said this would enable the University College become a full-fledged public university and have the autonomy to issue its own certificates.

Prof Afoakwa made the appeal over the weekend in his report to the 23rd Congregation of the GTUC in Accra.

The ceremony, which was held on the theme: “Becoming a Productive Graduate: The Role of Entrepreneurship and Technology in National Development”, witnessed the graduation of 233 students, of which 73 undergraduates and 160 postgraduates.

The graduands pursued collaborative programmes with the University of West Scotland, United Kingdom, CASS European School of Management Studies, France, Coventry University, UK, Anhalt University, Germany, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

GTUC enrolled a total number of 2,076 students for the 2017/2018 academic year, this included; PhD (27), Masters (619) and Undergraduate (1430) students across the University’s five regional campuses.

It has also graduated a total number of 2,441 students for the 2018/2019 academic year, including PhD (32), postgraduate (852) and 1763 Undergraduate students.

Prof Afoakwa tasked the graduands to pursue their passion through challenges and explore new opportunities with their ideas.

He said GTUC products formed the core of trained individuals equipped with the capacity and analytical skills that drive the economy, support communities and make decisions that affects the nation.

On the part of Transnational Education, he noted that GTUC had renewed its partnership with Anhalt University of Applied Science, and had introduced two new post graduate programmes; Masters in Logistics and Air Traffic management and Masters in Online Communication (Digital Business and Online Marketing).

He revealed that the University had also signed an agreement with Ghent University in Belgium to work together on utilising research results, engaging in faculty/students visits and exchange, curriculum development and other programmes beneficial to both universities.

Prof Afoakwa said they were very optimistic about the future, however, there were few challenges, saying, several initiatives, programmes had been hampered due to lack of funds.

These included the library, laboratories and hostel projects, adding that “We appeal to government, philanthropists, corporate bodies and individuals to contribute to the completion of these projects so we can place GTUC on the pedestal it deserves”.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, noted that the power of education lied in its ability to transcend every generation, social status, cultural orientation and even economic background.

“I believe is apt that GTUC, who by its name and specific programme offerings, endeavours to embrace technology and business, places an emphasis on the development of students who contribute variously to society through the engendering of expertise in both areas”, the Minister added.

In her valedictory speech, Mrs Barbara Anne Defortse, who was the Overall Best Graduating Student, on behalf of the students expressed gratitude to management and teaching staff for their commitment to provide quality education and equipping them with the requisite skills for their careers and service to the nation.

GNA