Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – Mrs Joan Addison, the Principal of the God’s Grace International School, has called for new enhanced teaching models that would expose school children to problem solving activities.

She said it is important for government to come out with early teaching of skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and some collaborative activities among the children in schools for them to appreciate the meaning of self-worth and patriotism.

She said this would help the children to overcome the challenges of their time and this is what quality education is all about.

Mrs Addison made the call at the graduation and the 30th anniversary celebration of the school at Tesano in Accra.

The event was held under the theme: “Quality Education, meeting the Challenges of our time and beyond.”

The occasion saw 57 students graduating from Junior High School to Senior High School while 62 Montessori graduated to primary one.

The Principal said the school is redesigning its curriculum to include the values of skills training in order to put the children on the right path of transformation and quality education at the early age so that they would be become trail-blazers wherever they may find themselves.

Mr Patrick Boamah, the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi Central, the guest speaker, said education is the bedrock of any nation and urged parents and guardians not to fail in the investment of their children’s schooling.

He called on parents to play their expected roles by ensuring that children attend school regularly and are provided with their basic learning needs.

Mr Boamah urged the students to use their time profitably as they go further in education and avoid being lured by social media and telenovelas, but listen to the instructions by their teachers and parents.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and the Chairman of the occasion, said education is the best form of social security for children and urged parents to continue investing in it.

He called on the public to be environmentally conscious and help to clean the filth in Accra, adding that good sanitation is a shared responsibility.

Prizes were awarded to deserving students and staff of the school.

GNA