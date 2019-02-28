news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Amedzikope (V/R), Feb. 28, GNA - Pencils of Promise (PoP), an education focused Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commissioned a three-unit classroom block with KVIP for the Amedzikope Roman Catholic Basic School in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The NGO also supplied the School with 54 chairs and 18 tables for the Kindergarten, 23 dual desks for the primary, three teacher's tables and chairs and two office tables and chairs.

Mr Freeman Gobah, the Country Director of the Organisation, who commissioned the facilities, said they were to provide both the teachers and the pupils a conducive environment to enhance effective teaching and learning.

He said the NGO focused on basic education because it believed that “when the primary is good you can be able to move to the senior high and the tertiary levels".

Mr Gobah said in the NGO’s quest to ensure quality and holistic education at the basic level, PoP engaged in other activities such as Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meetings to sensitise parents on the relevance of education.

He said it also organised regular training workshops for teachers to ensure that they were abreast of the current trend of “innovative teaching".

Mr Gobah advised the teachers to make good use of the facility and contact hours to deliver quality teaching to the pupils.

Mr Ben Dzimah, the Headteacher of the School, expressed gratitude to PoP and gave the assurance that the facilities would be put to good use to improve academic performance.

He said in 2015, the School had zero per cent at the Basic Education Certificate Examination, but improved to 17.5 per cent in 2016, 100 per cent in 2017 and came down to 50 per cent in 2018 and expressed the hope that with the support, it would achieve the 100 per cent target this year.

Mr Dzimah lamented about the school's dilapidated Junior High School block, saying it posed a great danger to lives of pupils and teachers and appealed to the local Assembly for rehabilitation.

He also appealed for science and computer laboratory and equipment to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, lauded the effort of the NGO and pledged the Assembly's support to the School.

