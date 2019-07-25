news, story, article

By Ethel Nkansah, GNA

Ho, July 25, GNA - Pencils of Promise (PoP), a Non-Governmental Organization with focus on education and health has commissioned a three unit classroom block at Adaklu-Seva, in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The facility has an office and a store and also fully furnished with furniture for the pupils and teachers.

The Organization also constructed a KVIP and a urinal and promised to provide the School with a water storage facility to enhance sanitation.

The project, which costs GH₵350,000.00, had support from the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Mr Kwame Agbodza and was completed in five months to replace a shed where classes was being held.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, PoP, said the project was to make education appealing to pupils and keep them in school.

He reiterated the commitment of PoP to improving educational infrastructure and called for suppprt of stakeholders.

Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education commended PoP and the Member of Parliament for the foresight and charged parents to ensure that their wards remained in school.

Mr Kwame Agbodza said education remained key to unlocking socioeconomic development and stressed, "Adaklu will not stop building school blocks. Yes, we are investing in other areas-water, roads and electricity but education is still our priority."

He promised to provide table top fridges for teachers in the school and also work towards the "Adaklu Teachers Award" initiative.

Togbe Amegashie VII, Chief of Adaklu-Seva said the commissioning of the only school block in the area had made him the happiest person and appealed to PoP to consider another six unit classroom block to make the basic school complete.

Mr Dzanku Agbeko, Head teacher of the School said enrollment had jumped from 94 to 210 and grateful to POP and the MP.

He was hopeful that the facilities would bring improvement in teaching and learning and appealed for more teachers, saying that, only two teachers were handling pupils from kindergarten to class three.

"We are not seeking any special favour. All we are asking for is fair play and that more teachers should be posted here. We are also appealing to the authorities to ensure that incentives for teachers in deprived areas reach us," Mr Agbeko said.

