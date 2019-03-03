news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, Mar. 03, GNA - Authorities of the Peki Senior High School in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region are appealing to government to complete infrastructural projects at various stages of completion in the school.

Mr Jonathan Agbley, Headmaster of the school told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the projects comprising of a dining hall with kitchen complex, a girls’ dormitory, and classroom blocks, when completed, would help address infrastructural challenges facing the institution.

He said the dining/kitchen complex begun in 2011, and that although the contractor had returned to site, the project could not be completed by close of year as promised due to the slow pace of work.

Mr Agbley said a 12-unit classroom block, started in November 2016 by GETFund, also stood uncompleted, whiles a girl’s dormitory project initiated in 1992 had also been abandoned and converted into a temporary classroom.

The Headmaster said the girls' dormitory had been overcrowded with students living in uncomfortable conditions.

He said the school lacked a well-equipped science department with laboratory equipment either outmoded or broken down.

The Headmaster said the National Council of the PTA had been very supportive, intervening to ensure that work on a 12-unit two storey staff flat had resumed, adding that, the school currently had only one government bungalow.

He lauded the speed at which the South Dayi District Assembly responded to their calls for streets lights on the campus and further appealed that the Assembly completed work on a 22 seater toilet project it initiated in 2018.

The Headmaster said the Assembly was also building a ten-seater mechanized toilet facility for the boys’ dormitory and commended the Old Student’s Association for constructing a wall to secure the school.

Mr Agbley added that the school required about 1000 mono desks to enable its students study in comfort and appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals for support.

GNA