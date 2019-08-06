news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA – Mrs Abena Adukpo, the Headmistress of the Grace Preparatory and Junior High School at Mataheko in Accra has urged parents to give much attention to the education of their children.

She said although education was expensive, it would continue to be one of the everlasting legacies parents could bequeath to their children.

Mrs Adukpo made the call during the 23rd graduation, speech and prize-giving day ceremony of the school, which was on the theme: “The Role of Parents in Today’s Educational Era.”

She bemoaned the habits of some parents who did not pay much interest in school activities of their children to the extent that some never attended Parent Teaching Association meetings.

“The sad aspect is that some parents refuse to turn up when personally invited for discussions concerning their children, while others send their older wards with the excuse that they are busy,” the Headmistress said.

Mrs Adukpo asked parents to live up to their responsibility of making sure that the appearance of their children at school look decent, prompt payment of fees and inspection of homework, among other things.

“As parents our children’s appearance to school should be our utmost priority in the scheme of affairs as that could paint a positive or negative picture about us in public,” she said.

Mrs Adukpo said the school was determined to turn out graduates who would assist to solve societal problems and appealed to stakeholders for support.

Mr Samuel Richard Akrofi, the Mataheko Circuit ‘02’ Supervisor of Schools, who was the guest speaker urged parents to avoid overburdening their children with household chores.

He encouraged them to take keen interest in the moral, religious and academic training of their children, while providing them congenial atmosphere for learning.

Mr Akrofi said modern technology brought positive impact into human endeavours and entreated parents to monitor their children’s activities in the social media in order not to mar their moral lives.

He asked parents to have cordial relationship with their children so that they could feel free to discuss their problems with them rather than their peers who could eventually mislead them.

GNA