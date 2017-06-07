Accra, June 7, GNA – Togbe Gala Fiakpoe, the Headmaster of the Faith Baptist Senior High School at Madina Zongo has called on parents to double their efforts at providing basic educational needs of their children. He said some school children go through a lot of strife and stress at school because their parents could not furnish them with simple needs to enable them to concentrate on their lear

Accra, June 7, GNA – Togbe Gala Fiakpoe, the Headmaster of the Faith Baptist Senior High School at Madina Zongo has called on parents to double their efforts at providing basic educational needs of their children.

He said some school children go through a lot of strife and stress at school because their parents could not furnish them with simple needs to enable them to concentrate on their learning.

Togbe Fiakpoe made the call at the 10th graduation ceremony of the school for 135 students.

He said it was sad that some students had to go through pain to pay school fees on their own throughout the three-year term just to get themselves educated.

Togbe Fiakpoe said on regular basis, his school had to teach the students on empty stomachs whilst some too had to engage themselves in menial jobs in order to attend school the next day, adding that these to a large extent affected their academic work.

He said parents and guardians needed to soberly reflect the fate of such children and to properly reset their responsibilities and the welfare of the children.

“At Faith Community Baptist Senior High, it is the solemn duty of management and teachers alike to raise intellectuals for our society and shape their future morals to properly fit into society,” he said.

Togbe Fiakpoe said the school seized every opportunity available to stimulate the minds of students to face the exigencies of life, and that each student was evaluated based on his or her own strength and abilities and that had helped weak ones to continue to make strides in every academic endeavour.

There were special awards for outstanding students, teachers and departments during the ceremony.

GNA