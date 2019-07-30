news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah/ Eshun Kaku Famiye, GNA

Ekwansuazo (W/R), July 30, GNA - Parents have been called to give their children the needed support in their academic work as this would inure to their own benefit.

Education is the only solid foundation parents can bequeath to their children and this wealth of support cannot be disputed over by family members in the death of a parent.

Mr Victor Dzorvakpor, First Vice Chairman of the NPP, said this during the 1st graduation ceremony of Noble Child Academy at Ekwansuazo in the Axim North district of Nzema East Metropolis.

He said government is committed at ensuring that every child of school going age is in school and urged parents to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that their children remain in school.

The graduation, which was held under the theme: “ Bridging the gap between the rural folks and city dwellers the way forward”, saw a total of 49 pupils made up of 34 kindergarten pupils and 15 primary six pupils graduating to primary one and form one respectively.

The colourful event entertained parents and invited guests with songs from the school choir, poetry recital, drama, dancing competition and choreography display.

Mr Dzorvakpor said there is indeed a very big gap between children in rural areas and those in the city adding that this is a major problem since many schools in the cities have one teacher per a class but the same cannot be said in the rural area where in some cases one teacher handles about three or four classes.

He expressed concern that many teachers in the cities and even national service personnel refuse to teach in the rural areas and rather prefer staying in the cities, piling up the work load for the few teachers in the rural areas.

Mr Dzorvakpor said there were many opportunities such as extra classes, test books, teaching and learning materials available for children in cities but same cannot be said for those in the rural areas where some either follow their parents to the farm after school or sell foodstuffs and ice water to sustain themselves.

He said for the gap to be bridged, it is the responsibility of parents to attach importance to the education of their children by ensuring that they provide them with their needs.

Mr Dzorvakpor said government would continue to play its role by providing the needed infrastructure and other learning materials to enhance academic work in the rural areas.

Mr Anthony Ackah, District Head of Educational Planning and Statistics, called on parents to ensure that their children were supported in their academic affairs as this would secure a brighter future for them.

He said out of the about sixty private schools in the municipality, only eighteen were registered of which Noble child Academy is the only registered private school in the Axim North.

He said measures are being put in place to flush out all the mushroom schools that have not been registered in the municipality.

Mr Saeed Mohammed, the proprietor of the school, said the school was established on 1st September, 2015 with 25 pupils and 6 teachers adding that it was absorbed and registered by the Ghana Education Service in 2017.

He said the school can currently boast of a pupil population of 218 made up of 97 boys and 121 girls with 12 teachers.

Mr Saeed Mohammed said the lack of Information Communication and Technology laboratory, a school bus, inadequate text books, delay in payment of school fees and bad roads leading to the school, were some of the major challenges confronting the school.

He commended the headmaster and staff of the school and opinion leaders and the chief of Ekwansuazo for their various contribution to the growth of the school.

Nana Gyakye, the Chief of Ekwansuazo, expressed his delight at the establishment of the school in the community saying it would help reduce the burden of school children having to walk a very long distances to school.

Mr Joseph Twumasi, the PTA Chairman of the School, said the education of a children is a secure investment for the entire family, hence the need for all parents to finance the education of their children.

GNA