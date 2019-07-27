news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Anomabo (C/R), July 27, GNA - Nana Mbromba Dabo I, Queen Mother of Anomabo Traditional Area, has called on parents to instill the culture of reading in their children at a tender age to enable them form excellent study patterns as they grow.

This, she said, was the safest guarantee for their children to become self-dependent and responsible students in future.

“Parents and teachers should collaborate effectively to spark the culture of reading, writing and ultimately learning habits in children at infancy as that would build their interest in books as they grow.”

Nana Mbromba Dabo said this at a reading and essay competition awards ceremony held at Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

It was organized by the Anomabo Boys and Girls' Club and partners to enhance the academic performance of pupils in the area.

The Aanomabo Queen urged the pupils to study hard to give full meaning to government’s commitment to invest heavily in the youth of the country with the provision of free quality education to all eligible Ghanaians.

They must take full advantage of the free education policy to study well to help reduce poverty and create wealth and prosperity for all.

She urged parents to place high premium in the education of their children saying "education is the only property that can be given to our children and this is unlike investing in properties which can result in family disputes."

Parents must keenly regulate their television viewing especially on holidays by monitoring them, help them revise their notes, and ease the means of communication to enable them share their personal challenges with them.

She was saddened by the falling standard of education in the country but expressed hope that “as a development oriented queen, I am leaving no stone unturned to reverse the trend at least in my area. I wish to call on all, particularly traditional and religious leaders and parents to support”.

Mr Ebenezer Amissah Quarshie, the Public Relations Officer for the Municipal Directorate of Education, praised the teachers for committing to uphold high academic standards in the area.

He also stressed the need for parent to invest in the educational needs of their children to improve their lives.

In support of efforts to improve academic performance of pupils, Mr Joseph Amoonu, the Assemblyman for Tumtum Electoral Area pledged to organize free vacation classes for students in the area.

GNA