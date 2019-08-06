news, story, article

By Francis Cofie, GNA

Accra, Aug 6, GNA – Mrs Lawrencia Dafeamekpor, the Proprietress of Delsi Montessori at New Achimota in Accra has urged parents to identify non-academic abilities of their children to avoid the obsession of tasking them to emerge the best at school.

She urged parents not to discourage children that do not score high marks in school, but rather look out for other potentials that could help them to pursue a career in future.

Mrs Dafeamekpor gave the advice at the 9th graduation, speech and prize-giving day of the school, which had 34 children moving from the nursery to primary level.

She said parents must avoid the persistent concern of high marks on the score cards of their children at the end of a term in school to the neglect of other gifts and talents of their pupils.

The Proprietress said: “As parents we must make our children our best friends and ask them probing questions to enable us to know their interests and abilities.”

Mrs Rhodaline Amartey, a Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, said children must be monitored and guided in view of the avalanche of information at their disposal, especially on the internet.

She called on parents and teachers to probe into the lives of children, which would help in getting the positive or negative knowledge and information at the disposal of the children.

Mrs Amartey said there was the need for physical, spiritual, emotional and social education of the child, which would produce an all-round student with creative thoughts to positively impact the society.

GNA