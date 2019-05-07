news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Kpenoe (V/R), May 07 GNA - Reverend Dr. James Christensen, the Director of Amenyo Foundation, a charitable organization, has reminded parents to invest in the education of their children.

He said education remained an "absolute tool" for individual progress in life, societal development and hope for the future.

Dr Christensen said this when the Foundation donated books and other teaching and learning materials to the Kpenoe Basic School in Ho the Municipality.

The Foundation also donated buckets of paints to the community for the Junior High School block and some medical supplies to the Community Health- Based Planning Service (CHPS) compound in the farming community.

Dr Christensen said without education poverty would continue to “own us because education is the key to the door that leads out of poverty” and entreated parents to guide their children at home to learn and ensure that they did their home work.

He asked the community members to support teachers so they could deliver their best to the children, saying: “you will not have success of education if you do not have good teachers in the classroom to deliver quality teaching to the children”.

Dr Christensen also asked members of the community and the Community Health Management Committee (CHMC) to collaborate with the nurses at the CHPS compound to ensure improved quality health service delivery.

Togbe Kotoku XI, Paramount Chief of Kpenoe expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture and described it as timely.

He bemoaned the state of the road connecting Kpenoe to Ho and appealed to government to "turn its face to us. We have cried, shouted to no avail. We don't know what to do again. We suffer to get our farm produce to the market. Our place is not attrractive to teachers and health workers because of the road. Someone should help us."

GNA