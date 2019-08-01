news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Mrs Stella Williams, Basic Schools Coordinator at the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Education Directorate, on Thursday tasked parents to complement the efforts of teachers in reforming and transforming the next generation.

She noted that education was the best legacy parents could leave for their children as a sign of guaranteeing their prosperity in future as such parents had critical and sensitive roles to play in achieving this objective.

She said parents must pay their children’s fees on time, feed them well, and provide decent clothing, shelter and other basic needs; and should also do well to love, show compassion and empathy towards their children.

Mrs Williams made the call during Smart Brain International School’s (SBIS) Second Graduation Ceremony in Accra.

The ceremony, which witnessed 25 pupils graduate from kindergarten to primary one; and 15 students from Primary Six to Junior High School (JHS), was held on the theme: “Reforming and Transforming the Next Generation, the Role of SBIS”.

Mrs Williams said the state, religious and civil society organisations also had a role to play in helping to reform and transform the next generation.

She reiterated that government would continue to formulate formidable policies to help in the realisation of this dream.

She said in achieving this goal government had in collaboration with National Council for Curriculum Assessment, introduced the new curriculum to be used in the 2019/2020 academic year; and this would help children explore rather being lectured.

“It therefore, lies in the hands of management of SBIS, students and parents to embrace this new policy in reforming and transforming the next generation,” Mrs Williams added.

Dr Ishmael Kwabla, Rector of SBIS, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that the School intended to add some elements in the British system to the Ghanaian curriculum, adding that there had been discussions between management and parents, in that regard.

He underscored the need to provide quality education, adding that “at crèche and pre-school it will be more of the British style, but when they move to Primary and Junior High School, we move to the Ghanaian system".

He explained that this would enable students have more sound basics where they were able to think on their own, hence, students were being trained to engage concepts on their own, and to become transformational citizens.

Dr Kwabla told the GNA that in the area of discipline, it was about the ability for one, in his or her own moral consciousness to do the right thing.

“Our idea is to groom the child in a way he or she can identify is wrong and desist from it; instead of always trying to tell the child that this is wrong; so the grooming helps the child to determine what is wrong,” he added.

The Rector said the Management’s short goal was to be able to raise kids to the JHS level and was hopeful that due to the conscious efforts being made, the first badge of graduates from the school would excel.

Dr Kwabla, who noted that SBIS’s long term plan was to have a comprehensive educational institution, also said there were plans to establish satellite campuses across the country; a strategy of not only establishing themselves in communities but provide quality and affordable education.

