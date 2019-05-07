news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, May 07, GNA - The 1998 year group of Mawuli School-(OMSU 1998), has provided a 30,000 litre capacity solar powered water pump to Mawuli School to address water challenges facing the School.

The facility, estimated at GH₵40, 000, will pump 5,000 litres of water per hour directly to the dormitories from an existing borehole and save the School high cost of electricity and water bills.

Mr Eric Senyo Arku, President of the Group said about 80 per cent of the project was funded by members with 20 per cent support from GRUNFOS Pumps.

He said the give back initiative was to mark the Group's 20th anniversary and help improve sanitation, teaching and learning in the School.

Mr Arku said in 2015, the Group donated 160 mono desks to the School, recognised some past tutors and restated their commitment to the growth of the School.

He congratulated students and staff of the School for good performances at the National Maths and Quiz competition and recent Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and said they were happy the School was reclaiming its enviable academic position.

Mr Arku urged management to ensure that the facility was put to good use.

Mr Nutifafa Klu, the Project Coordinator said the facility had a hybrid system-solar and electricity, to ensure that the School always had water.

Reverend Samuel Senanu Asienie, Headmaster of the School said the project was timely because the School was about to be closed down due to water challenges.

"This is God sent. We were thinking of closing down the School. Sometimes, we do not have water for three weeks and you can imagine no water for over 3,000 students, 945 on holidays," he said.

The Headmaster expressed gratitude to the Group and asked it never to forget its roots and hinted of plans to establish a music academy in the School.

