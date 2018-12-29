news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Obomeng (E/R), Dec. 29, GNA - The Obomengman Association in Ghana has awarded 65 hardworking and dedicated teachers at Obomeng in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The gesture is to help promote quality education delivery in the community and beyond.

Awardees were selected from basic public schools including; the Obomeng Anson Senior High School.

Speaking on the theme: "Quality Education Delivery, The Role of Stakeholders", Mr Siaw Ampadu, the Chairman of the Obomengman Association in Accra, Tema and Takoradi said, the teachers award celebration cost GH¢25,000.00 .

The hardworking teachers received; Deep freezers, Gas cookers, Television sets, standing fans among others.

He said the programme was a five- year project introduced by the association to continuously reward hardworking teachers in communities under the Obomeng traditional area.

Mr Ampadu said the programme would soon be extended to smaller communities such as Wawase, Odumase among others.

He said the association had plans of collaborating with the Kwahu South District Education Directorate to modernise some selected public schools to be on the same standards with some of the private schools in the area.

He disclosed of plans to also construct bungalows for teachers posted to the area to help ease the accommodation challenges they faced.

Nana Effah Opinamang III, the Chief of Obomeng, urged the teachers to abide by the rules and regulations put in place by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to help promote quality teaching and learning in the country.

He entreated parents to take their wards to school to help increase the literacy rate of the country.

Nana Opinamang said the traditional authorities had initiated moves to construct and renovate schools within their jurisdiction to help create an enabling environment for quality education delivery.

