Accra, Jan 13, GNA - The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has hailed Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh on his nomination as the Education Minister and pledged to work with him to progress education for national development.

It also commended the other nominees announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and promised to collaborate with them on issues of mutual national interest.

A statement signed jointly by Mr Luqman Abubakar and Mr Kwasi Frimpong, President and Press and Information Secretary, respectively, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said:

“We state categorically that we are ready to work with Dr Opoku Prempeh as the sector minister and all ministers in this current government.”

The leadership of NUGS said the interest and welfare of the Ghanaian students both in the country and abroad should be his priority.

“NUGS believe strongly that the interest and welfare of the Ghanaian student (s) both in the country and abroad shall be your utmost priority dating back to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where you served students in the capacity as KNUST’s local NUGS President,” the statement said.

Dr Opoku Prempeh was born on May 23, 1968 and comes from Pakyi No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

The 49-year old medical doctor is a member of the Glasgow Royal College of Surgeons and was twice the local NUGS President of KNUST.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Commissioner of NUGS, Miss Naomi Tawiah, on behalf of the Union, has congratulated Madam Djaba on her nomination as the Minister of Women and Children’s Affairs.

“As a Commission, that is so concerned about Women Empowerment and the need for Gender Equity, it is our firm believe that her appointment will inure to the ultimate benefit of women, and most especially the vulnerable girl child,” the Commission stated.

The Women’s Commissioner urged Madam Djaba to prioritise scholarship schemes for Girl-child Education and for young females who faced challenges in their Education.

She should also seek to handle the numerous issues that were impeding the Education of the Ghanaian girl-child.

The Union also lauded the female ministerial nominees and Members of Parliament for their feat and wished them well.

GNA