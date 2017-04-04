By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA Ho, April 4, GNA - Mr Vincent Darkey Mensah, Executive Director, Edsam Social Networks, a sanitation focused non-governmental organization, is to begin sanitation awareness creation engagements with students of Mawuli School in Ho. The initiative followed media reports of girls in the School defecating in the open due to water challenges and inadequate toilet facilities.

The more than 1,200 girls are unable to manage five, seven-unit toilet facility at the girls’ dormitory with many defecating just behind their lavatories in the open and others using polythene bags and disposing them at a refuse dump behind the lavatories.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the girls’ dormitory the environment behind lavatory and the refuse dump was very deplorable.

Mr Darkey-Mensah described the situation as sickening and told the Regional Inter-Agencies Coordinating Committee on Sanitation (RICCS) that his outfit was mobilizing to begin the campaign on the need to stop the practice.

He recounted how officials at a handing over of a sanitation facility to the girls’ dormitory weeks ago, struggled to stay close to the facility because faeces were littered all over.

“This is completely attitudinal and we will see how to tackle it,” Mr Darkey-Mensah said.

He said the engagement would be extended to other second cycle and tertiary institutions and called for support from the institutions.

