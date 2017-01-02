Ms Deborah Ankrah, a loyal customer of Nestlé Nido, has emerged the overall winner of the Nido Back to School Promotion, a promotion aimed to enhance the lives of children by giving out scholarships

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Jan.2, GNA - Ms Deborah Ankrah, a loyal customer of Nestlé Nido, has emerged the overall winner of the Nido Back to School Promotion, a promotion aimed to enhance the lives of children by giving out scholarships.

Ms Ankrah won the overall first prize taking home GH₵ 10,000.00 whilst Mr George K. Abrokwah was awarded GH₵ 7,000.00 as the second prize and Mr Emmanuel Adotey took home GH₵ 5,000.00 as the third prize towards the support of their children education.

Ms Abigail Tetteh was also awarded GH₵ 1,000.00.

More than GH₵ 57,000.00. worth of scholarships were awarded throughout the promotion to aid parents as their children begin school this year.

The Nido Back to School Promotion was launched this year with special digital support to enable more people participate in the promotion.

Throughout the month of September to December, Nido has rewarded six winners everyday with GH₵ 1,000 towards education support of their wards. A total of 500 families have benefited from these scholarships this year.

The Nido team held amplification event in Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions to reward some of the winners during the months of September and October.

Customers were encouraged to purchase the Nido Back to School Promotion pack, open it and submit the unique code inscribed in the Nestlé Nido sachet into the competition, by texting the Promo Code to 1921.

Speaking at the grand finale event held at the Junction Mall in Accra, Mr Edwin Amoako, the Category Development Manager for Dairy at Nestlé Ghana said “Nestlé Nido is committed to offer the best nutrition to enhance the lives of children in Ghana and enable parents to provide them with a better future”.

He said healthy diets and lifestyles were essential for the development of children but “We are also glad to help mothers lighten the financial burden during the back-to-school period by offering cash scholarships for their children”.

“Nestlé Nido is not only committed to help battle the micro nutrient deficiency prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, but we are also contributing to help mothers see their children succeed, by giving them the right educational foundation. This is why the scholarship package was introduced this year,” he added.

The Nido Back to School Promotion was organised under the supervision of the Gaming Commission. The Daily winners were electronically selected on the basis of being the first texter with the highest number of accumulated points for the day.

At the end of the promotion period, a panel of judges made up of Text Ghana, Nestlé Ghana and Gaming Commission selected the overall winner based on the highest accumulated points over the 90-day period.

Consolation prizes including Nido branded mugs, t-shirts and books were presented to guest that graced the occasion whilst the Energetic Blast dance group entertained guest with beautiful dancing performances.

