Koforidua, Oct. 27, GNA – The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) has been urged to reconsider the disqualification of students with weak passes in English or Mathematics from being admitted into tertiary institutions.



Professor Smile Afua Gavua Dzisi, the Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), said most of such disqualified students had good grades in the other subjects.

She said those students could be admitted to read competence-based training programmes being offered by the technical universities in order not to jeopardise their future.

Prof. Dzisi was speaking at this year’s matriculation ceremony of the KTU on Saturday. In all 2,951 students were admitted made up of 59 per cent males and 41 per cent females.

The Vice Chancellor advised the new students to take their studies seriously, especially the practical skills component, to gain a holistic knowledge in their fields of endeavour.

She explained that every course at the University was designed to make the student employable, innovative and an entrepreneur.

Prof. Dzisi advised the fresh men and women to read their Students’ Handbook to know their rights and responsibilities and work hard to meet the deadlines on campus.

She warned that students who failed to meet deadlines could have their courses deferred adding that the University has zero tolerance for occultism, hooliganism and fraud.

Prof Dzisi urged the ladies to report any case of sexual harassment, intimidation and violence against them to the authorities.

Prof. Augustine Ocloo, the Director of the Centre for Research into Plant Medicine, and Guest Speaker of the occasion, said despite various reforms in technical education to ensure science and technology played their expected roles in socio-economic development, many people continued to look down on the sector.

He called for efforts to have a change in mind-set to enable technical education to play the expected role in the development of the country.

