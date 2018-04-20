By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Cape Coast, April. 20, GNA - The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) on Thursday officially launched its 8th Terminal Congress at Cape Coast in the Central Region. The 2-day event will bring together delegates from the various regions to elect executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next Service year. The congress which is on the theme,

Cape Coast, April. 20, GNA - The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) on Thursday officially launched its 8th Terminal Congress at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The 2-day event will bring together delegates from the various regions to elect executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next Service year.

The congress which is on the theme, “Entrepreneurship and Capacity Building; A key to National Development” was chaired by Nana Ama Ayeba II, Krontihemaa of Oguaa Traditional Area.

The Chairperson advised service personnel to devote time in their line of duties to serve the nation and also take advantage of opportunities available at their doorsteps to build their personal capacity regardless of one's financial status.

She emphasized on self dedication, confidence and determination to build their personal capacity.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, commended the Mr Mustapha Ussif, Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and his deputies for the good management of the Scheme.

He also commended the scheme for the implementation of the new paperless system which would curb the problem of long queues during registration and manage the time of personnel effectively.

Madam Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Acting Deputy Executive Director in-charge of Administration and Finance, said the finance situation of NASPA was very worrying as it could not organize a congress since 2014.

She said the association was bankrupt and that it was the current administration that made efforts to organise a Terminal Congress in Koforidua where the outgoing President was elected.

Madam Oware-Aboagye said the paperless system implemented was also to check fraudulent acts and impersonation by scrupulous people who find themselves into the scheme data.

She concluded by outlining projects such as the Rig Community Water Project which will help drill boreholes across the country for personnel posted to remote areas with no water and the Entrepreneurship Module which allows a one year free internship program for personnel who would like to take advantage of the entrepreneurial opportunities in the country.

“The Scheme’s also implemented a Capacity Building Workshop which started last year across the country to help prepare and equip personnel with the needed skills and attitude for Service”.

Mr Philip Quaye the outgoing NASPA President expressed gratitude and his delight to bring his tenure to an end with great success achieved under his leadership and throw the challenge to his successor to achieve more and make the interest of service personnel, irrespective of the religious, ethnic or geographical location of the personnel paramount.

He admonished his successor to exhibit humility and the fear of God in his duty as a President of the Association.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were Reverend Haryana Abdul Ndebugri, Director of Quality Assurance and Academic Planning of the Cape Coast Technical University, Mr Mamud Saidu, Director of African Institute of Management Science, Reverend Kwame Adjei, All Regional and District Director of the Scheme and nationwide NASPA Executives.

