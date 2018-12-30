news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Dec. 30, GNA - The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has appealed to the Government to provide teachers with computers and other teaching materials to make teaching and learning effective.

Mr Ebenezer Kojo Otoo, the Chairman of the Awutu Senya District, Effutu and Awutu East Municipal branches of NAGRAT, made the call at an awards ceremony and the launch of a scholarship scheme for teachers in Effutuman.

The ceremony saw the distribution of lap-top computers and the disbursement of 100,000 Ghana Cedis to 23 teachers who are the first batch of beneficiaries of the scheme at Winneba.

Mr Otoo said at this computer age, teachers should not continue to prepare their lesson notes, assignments and proposals among other things manually.

“It is, therefore, important for both government and private educational organisations to help transform the education sector into a paperless system to enhance service delivery,” he said.

Mr Otoo commended the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Mr Alexzander Afenyo-Markin, for establishing the scholarship scheme and sponsoring the awards ceremony as well as initiating the ‘One-Teacher-One-Lap-Top’ programme.

He said the initiative would play a key role in enhancing teaching and learning, especially in information and communication technology.

He expressed the hope that the scholarship scheme would motivate the teachers to work hard to raise the standard of education in the Effutu Municipality.

Mr Otoo advised the award winners as well as the first batch beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme to work hard to attract national awards and scholarships.

He, however, appealed to the Effutu Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to ensure that the criteria for selecting the Best Teacher and other award winners was improved upon in subsequent years to ensure fairness.

GNA