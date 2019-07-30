news, story, article

Accra, July 30, GNA – The MTN Ghana Foundation in partnership with the Nanumba South District Assembly in the Northern Region has donated 480 dual desks to nine basic schools in the Nanumba South District.

The beneficiary schools are: Daalanyili, Gimam No.2, Lahito, Zonyohi and Natinga Primary schools. The others are Jimoni, Takoroya, Namani and Njerigmando primary schools.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said the desks were handed over to the schools at Wulensi, by MTN Foundation’s Education Portfolio Advisor, Mr Ebenezer Terkpeh.

According to the statement, Mr Terkpeh said “the provision of comfortable desks is very key and I am pleased to make this donation today on behalf of the MTN Foundation”.

The statement said since the inception of MTN Ghana Foundation, it has completed over 147 major projects in health, education and economic empowerment thus brightening lives in several communities across the nation.

The Nanumba South District has now become one of the numerous beneficiaries of the Foundation’s projects.

According to the statement, the Ghana Education Service was encouraged to ensure that the desks were put to good use and maintained regularly to enhance conducive learning environment in the beneficiary schools.

The statement quoted, Mr Natogmah Ibrahim Mukaila, the District Chief Executive of the Nanumba South District Assembly, who gave the assurance that the desks would be used for the intended purpose.

According to the statement, Mr Yaw Anarfi, Nanumba South District Director of Ghana Education Service, who received the desks on behalf of the schools, said the donation of the desks had come at an opportune time.

GNA