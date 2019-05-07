news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Nhyiaeso (Ash), May 07, GNA – The MTN Foundation, has commenced the construction of a six-unit classroom block at Nhyiaeso, a farming community in the Asante Akim North District.

The GH¢478,000.00 school project, replaces the dilapidated makeshift wooden structure being used as classrooms, for school going children at Nyiaeso and its surrounding communities.

Currently at the roofing stage, the block, which has facilities for a library, head teacher’s office, staff common room and a store, when completed, would be a massive boost to education delivery in the town, upon completion.

The project, is also offering a permanent solution to the perennial problem of school pupils transiting to the Junior High School (JHS), having to trek a round trip of 12 kilometers to attend school at Ananekrom, the nearest community with JHS.

Another critical challenge that would be dealt with after completion of the project is the security of pupils who for decades, have been at the mercy of Fulani Herdsmen in their quest to access education.

Some pupils have over the years been victims of defilement by the nomadic herdsmen, who took advantage of the vulnerability of these children, as they trekked long distances to attend school.

Adversely affecting academic work in the school is the fact that school had to close any time it threatened to rain, to safeguard the pupil’s safety, due to the dilapidated nature of the classrooms.

Beneficiary Children from nearby communities would be from Wenamda, Abotanso, Jerusalem and Azoki.

Mr. Sam Koranteng, Corporate Service Executive of MTN, during a tour to inspect the project, said the inconveniences that pupils in the community and its surrounding villages went through due the poor infrastructure, coupled with the long distances they covered in accessing education, informed the decision by the Foundation to intervene.

“The MTN Foundation’s core mandate is to give back to society by undertaking life changing projects in the areas of economic empowerment, health and education” he emphasized.

He was of the view that the completion of the project would mark the beginning of a significant milestone of improved teaching and learning in the community.

According to Mr Koranteng, the MTN Foundation believed that all children of school going age deserved better opportunities in education and personal development, which started at the basic level.

“Having a Foundation in education is critical to one’s socio-economic development. A fit for purpose facility makes teaching and learning easier and more enjoyable”, he stated.

Mr. Ernest Kwadwo Afari, the District Director of Education applauded MTN Foundation for the huge intervention, which he noted, would significantly impact the lives of hundreds of pupils in the area.

He noted that the provision of quality education largely depended on a quality learning environment especially physical infrastructure, which had been a major challenge in the community over the years.

He was hopeful that the construction of the new classroom would boost quality teaching and learning that would translate into improvement in learning outcomes.

Even more exciting, he said, was the elimination of the challenge of children having to trek long distances to attend school and its associated dangers.

Nana Owusu Akyaw Brempong, Chief of the Community commended MTN for the gesture and pledged the support of the community towards its successful completion and maintenance.

The members of the community, visibly excited, had earlier trooped in their numbers to the project site, to welcome the officials, expressing their gratitude for the intervention, which they described as top priority need of the community.

GNA