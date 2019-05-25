news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), May 25, GNA - Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, has presented 250 pieces of furniture to the Municipal Education Directorate for distribution to some selected schools.

They comprised 50 hexagonal desks, 100 dual-desks, and 100 mono desks and chairs.

Mr Duker, at a ceremony to hand over the desks, reiterated his commitment to supporting development of education in his Constituency.

He said through his instrumentality, many brilliant but needy students had been awarded scholarships, and he had also donated learning materials and motorbikes to the Directorate for circuit supervisors to improve on teaching and learning.

He promised to distribute 3,000 pieces of Mathematical sets to all candidates who would be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year.

He also pledged to collaborate with the Assembly to ensure that they renovated the Municipal Education Office.

Mr Duker warned teachers demanding fees from students who present their scholarship letters to their respective schools to desist from that act.

He asked the schools to reconcile any issues concerning scholarship letters with the Scholarship Secretariat.

Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, the Municipal Director of Education, who received the furniture on behalf of the schools, commended the MP for the gesture, saying his continuous support to schools in the Municipality had contributed greatly to improve academic performance.

GNA