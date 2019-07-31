news, story, article

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, July 31, GNA - The government of Morocco will in the 2019/2020 Academic year award 20 scholarships to Ghanaian students willing to undertake Vocational Training Curricula in Morocco, Mr Abdelouahed Bekki, Moroccan Charge’ d’Affairs in Ghana has announced.

He said the package would augment and help concretise the bilateral relations the two countries had enjoyed over the years.

Mr Bekki, who announced this as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of the ascension into office of King Mohammed VI in Accra said apart from the educational sector, Morocco and Ghana had advanced their relations in Trade and Commerce, Technology, energy and transport among others.

The programme was patronised by members of the Diplomatic Corps, some citizens of Morocco and other invited Guests made up of the business community and Non-Governmental Organisations.

He said Morocco, a country with the largest Port in Africa, would continue to strengthen her relations with other African countries to enhance growth and development among trading partners.

Mr Bekki said Morocco also had the first fastest train line in the Arab world, largest solar power plant and trainways manufacturing in Africa and the Middle East, which were all attributable to the achievements of King Mohammed.

He paid glowing tribute to former President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and King Mohammed the V of Ghana and Morocco respectively for their roles in the then Organisation of African Unity and subsequent struggles that preceded the independence of the African continent.

He congratulated Ghana for her selection to host the secretariat of the African Continental free Trade Area adding that it was the best way to enhance the development needs of the continent.

“The King Mohammed the VI of Morocco and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo of Ghana both believe that Africa’s wealth must benefit Africa, Africa can be proud of its potentials, its resources, its cultural heritage, its spiritual and the future must bear loudly this natural pride.”

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, National Security Minister who was the Guest of Honour praised King Mohammed VI for religious tolerance, economic development and general growth the North African country achieved during his reign.

He particularly mentioned the Moroccan Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Women Courts and the upward movement of marriageable age from 15 to 18 years as some of the reforms the King introduced for the betterment of the citizens.

Mr Dapaah commended the Moroccan government for the inroads they made over the years in education, transport and technology and gave the assurance that Ghana would continue to partner them for mutual benefits.

