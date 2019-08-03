news, story, article

Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 03, GNA – A total of 173 nursing students have been admitted to pursue top-up sandwich undergraduate programme offered by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC).

As the fifth batch of students admitted to pursue the KNUST top-up undergraduate programme at the College, their admission confers on them the rights and privileges as undergraduate nurses in the Ministry of Health and KNUST.

When successfully completed, they would be awarded two Diploma certificates – Academic Certificate by KNUST and Professional Certificate by Nurses and Midwifery Council.

Mr David Amalba Ayinne, the Principal of the NMTC said the students would have their names entered into the register of the KNUST as undergraduate nurses.

He advised them to study hard and upgrade their knowledge in nursing, pass their examinations and go out to render quality health services.

The College’s Principal told them that their continuous stay in the college and completion of their programme of study depended on their academic performance and level of discipline, and admonished them to adjust themselves to the professional ethics.

Mr Ayinne indicated that every profession had a standard code of dressing, and asked the students to abide by the nurses’ code of dressing and acceptable hair styles as well.

He reminded the nursing students dressing which exposed sensitive parts of their bodies were contrary to the professional ethics of nursing, and charged them to avoid wearing miniskirts and copying the hair styles of other professional celebrities.

Mr Ayinne emphasized that the NMTC was proud to be part of the KNUST academic community and had strived to improve on the teaching environment, saying the college had a computer laboratory with a sitting capacity of 120, two large equipped laboratories for the Genera l Nursing and Midwifery programmes.

Its library has over 4,000 textbooks, and E-learning materials for student’s use and equipped with air-conditioners to make the environment conducive for studies.

The college, later presented prizes to the members of the Board of Advisory for their support, cooperation and immense contributions towards its growth and development.

Chaired by Reverend Alexander Adams, each of the five-member Advisory Board received citation, and some packages.

Rev Adams told the students that because their profession dealt with human life, there was the need for them to concentrate on their books, upgrade themselves to enable them render quality services to the people.

He emphasized that the college frowned on examination malpractices, and advised the students to study hard so to pass their terminal and licensing examination.

