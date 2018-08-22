Kasoa, Aug. 22, GNA - Joseph Ashon-Cudjiw, former Deputy News Editor of the Ghana News Agency has appealed to Ghanaians to embrace the free Senior High School as a divine miracle work through President Akufo- Addo to wipe away the tears of the poor. He said some Ghanaians had over the years cried unto God to provide avenues for them to send their wards to secondary schools and the intervention wa

Kasoa, Aug. 22, GNA - Joseph Ashon-Cudjiw, former Deputy News Editor of the Ghana News Agency has appealed to Ghanaians to embrace the free Senior High School as a divine miracle work through President Akufo- Addo to wipe away the tears of the poor.



He said some Ghanaians had over the years cried unto God to provide avenues for them to send their wards to secondary schools and the intervention was as a result of their prayers.

Mr Ashon-Cudjiw who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the interventions of the current government said with the advent of the free SHS, the poor including; widows, single parents and the have-nots could now send their wards to school without difficulties.

The veteran journalist said it had also saved parents and guardians the ordeal of borrowing with high interest rates to send their children to school.

Mr Ashon- Cudjiw, a former chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the Ngleshie Amanfrom Senior High School said the prevention of the ordeal had taken away financial stress with its associated health hazards.

The one time President of The Travel Writers Association of Ghana (TWAG) also said the introduction of the free SHS was the beginning of laying a sound foundation for the building of high skilled manpower human resources and the reduction of illiteracy as well as miscreant which would have been a huge liability.

He appealed to all PTAs in the country to take the centre stage of the crusade of getting all children to enrol in the free SHS.

GNA