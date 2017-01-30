By Mispah Tumtuo, GNA Kumasi, Jan 30, GNA – Master Paul Mensah, a science student of Kumasi High Senior School (SHS), has emerged winner of the national essay competition, organized by the Bible Society of Ghana. He scored 88 per cent to beat his over 400 other competitors from across the nation. For his prize, he was presented with an HP laptop computer. Ms. Ayishetu Fuseini of the Saint Je

By Mispah Tumtuo, GNA

Kumasi, Jan 30, GNA – Master Paul Mensah, a science student of Kumasi High Senior School (SHS), has emerged winner of the national essay competition, organized by the Bible Society of Ghana.

He scored 88 per cent to beat his over 400 other competitors from across the nation.

For his prize, he was presented with an HP laptop computer.

Ms. Ayishetu Fuseini of the Saint Jerome SHS and Master Elvis Marcus Baah also of Kumasi High placed second and third, respectively, and each took home ‘TICHIPS iPad’.

The students wrote on the topic “I stand for integrity”.

Mr. Ebenezer Ofosu Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Competition, said at the presentation ceremony held in Kumasi that the goal was to help sharpen their writing and critical thinking skills.

He said he was impressed with the overall performance of the students – it was a keen contest.

He added that, he had been left in no doubt that “Ghana indeed has a bright future”.

Mr. George Amponsah-Duodu, the Assistant Headmaster of Kumasi High, said he was thrilled by the strong performance of his students and applauded them for bringing honour to the school.

GNA