Kumasi, Jan 26, GNA – Kumasi High Senior School (SHS) has appealed to the government to act quickly to tackle the serious residential accommodation challenge the teaching staff, have been struggling with.

Mr. George Amponsah Duodu, the Assistant Headmaster, said the school has just 10 bungalows and these could house just only 21 out of the 109 teachers.

This, he added, was making it difficult to effectively supervise the students – to ensure discipline.

The school has a student population of about 3,000 and majority of them are boarders.

Making the appeal at the inauguration of parking lot built for the SHS by the 1995 Year Group, he described the situation as not healthy and said it should not be allowed to continue.

He also asked that construction works were speeded up on the assembly hall project.

The car lot cost GHȼ16,000.00 to complete and Mr. Duodu thanked the former students for the gesture.

Dr. Godwin Opuni, the Chairman of the Project Committee, said it was their modest contribution to the development of their alma mater.

He said he was confident that it would create a safe environment for the staff to park their cars.

