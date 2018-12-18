Accra, Dec. 18, GNA – Master Enoch Ahu of Kinbu Senior High School has emerged the Best Student -both the Theory and Objectives - in Ghana’s first Science Olympiad Competition, organised for 244 Senior High School students from 122 schools in underserved districts. He received a Tablet, Science Books, a plaque and a fully installed DSTV Decoder with access to educational content. St A

He received a Tablet, Science Books, a plaque and a fully installed DSTV Decoder with access to educational content.

St Augustine’s Senior High School in Bogoso; and Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, jointly won the overall best schools award.

Each went home with giant trophy, scientific books and a fully installed DSTV Decoder with one-year free subscription.

A statement issued by the Science Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES), and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Kinbu Senior High School won the Best School in Practical, in the contest, held at Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region.

In all, eight students had plaques, whilst four of them received Samsung Galaxy Tablets, with the three best schools getting trophies.

The task of the competition consisted of critical thinking objectives, problem-based theory and practical questions from Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

The theory and objective tests were done on individual basis, whilst the practical was done in groups of two (school-based).

The best 30 in the general contest were awarded with 10 Gold medals, 10 Silver medals and 10 Bronze medals.

Dr Mrs Angela Tena Mensah, the GES Director-in-charge of Secondary Education, said the GES culled the idea of the contest from the International Junior Science Olympiad, which is held annually.

However, Ghana’s contest is open to all students of a participating school, while the international contest targeted students of 16 years and below.

She commended the participants for a good job and praised the students for their sterling performances, saying their learning should progress and make them innovate technologies for national development.

The competition provided the platform for the students to work together to solve problems of interdisciplinary content and relevance.

It tested their knowledge in some key thematic areas in Mathematics and Science, and encouraged critical thinking and creativity, among others.

GNA