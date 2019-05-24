news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA - The government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian child of school going age is given free and quality education from Kindergarten to the Senior-High School level to ensure equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

With this vision, the government rolled out the Free Senior High School policy in all public schools including agricultural institutions and the Double Track System was also introduced to deal with the increasing number of students and to make maximum use of existing school infrastructure for the benefit of many Ghanaians.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education disclosed this in an address read for him at the launch of the 145th anniversary of Kinbu Senior-High Technical School in Accra on Friday.

It is on the theme ‘The Kinbu Story 1874-2019’’.

Activities planned for the celebration includes mentorship programme, float, home-coming, durbar and Thanksgiving service.

Dr Adutwum said government was also poised to ensure that teachers were given the necessary tools motivation and supervision to enhance quality teaching and learning.

He commended the past Headmasters, Headmistresses, the current Headmistress and the Board of governors for working very hard to ensure the existence of this great school.

Dr Adutwum urged the students to take their studies seriously to enable them to achieve their academic excellence.

Mr Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, Accra, Metropolitan Chief Executive said the Assembly would do everything possible to ensure the infrastructural expansion of the school.

He appealed to the Kinbu Old Students Association (KOSA) to contribute their quota to the development of the school.

Miss Gloria Adukonu, Headmistress of the school said the school started as Rowe-Road School, named after Dr Sir Samuel Rowe, a British Medical Doctor and the then Governor of The Gold Coast in 1874.

She said the school later became Government Boys Middle School and subsequently renamed Kinbu Middle Boys School.

With the introduction of the Educational Reform Programme in 1976, the Kinbu Middle Boys School gave way for the establishment of one of the Experimental Junior Secondary Schools in Ghana.

Miss Adukonu said in the 15th year of its existence as Kinbu Experimental JSS it was upgraded to a full-fledged co-educational Day Second Cycle Institution known as Kinbu Secondary/ Technical school in 1991.

She said the school had produced prominent personalities since its inception and notable among them are Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Evans Anfom, an Educationist, Mr Harry Sawyerr, former Minister of Education, Justice Nii Armah Ollennu, Speaker of Parliament in 1969. Nii Kwabena Bonne, Emmanuel Joseph Cobbiah and Sir Emmanuel Quist, Ghana’s first Chief Justice.

Miss Adukonu said the student population had gone up from 160 in 1991, when the school was upgraded into a Senior High school, to 1414.

She appealed to government and other benevolent organization to come to the aid of the school.

GNA