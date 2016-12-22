A total of 89 students graduated from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) at a joint ceremony in Accra on Wednesday

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – A total of 89 students graduated from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) at a joint ceremony in Accra on Wednesday.

The students comprised 27 in Master of Arts in Gender, 31 in Peace and Security (MGPS), 31 Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (MCPS) and 31 in Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (EMCPS) graduates.

They are from 11 countries namely Ghana, Nigeria, Japan, Switzerland, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, South Sudan, Togo, Sierra Leone and Niger.

Ms Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Deputy Minister of Transport, Irene Naa Toshie Addo, Member of Parliament (MP), Tema West Constituency, and Yaw Frimpong Addo, MP, Manso Adubia Constituency attended the ceremony.

Others are Mrs Dzifa Attivor, a former Minister of Transport, Basil Theodore Anuka, a former MP, Builsa North Constituency, and Boris Maelezo Alaba MP from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Air Vice Marshal Griffith S. Evans, the Commandant of KAIPTC, said the Institute was elated by the successful completion of the courses by the graduates.

“Your interests and discourses must linger on into all facets of National life, as each aspect affects the peace and security of our great nation.

“Our expectations as a Centre is that you will be active role takers in the development of the nation and readily offer your professional perspectives to support nation building processes in the same measure you will be pursuing your desires for a better life,” he stated.

Air Vice Marshal Evans said that the KAIPTC had demonstrated its commitment to offering academic programmes and courses aimed at building the needed human capacity in the field of Governance, Conflict Prevention Management and Post Conflict Reconstruction.

“We are resolute about investing in the future of Peace, Human Security, Stability and Development.

"And I am proud to say that the Centre is progressively achieving its vision in this regard,” he added.

Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, the Minister of Defence and Chairman of the KAIPTC Governing Board said, the Centre, through the academic courses, was equipping students with the academic foundation, analytical tools, practical skills toward conflict prevention, peacemaking, peacekeeping, peace-building and reconstruction within broadly inclusive and participatory environments.

He said the Centre was contributing to the filling of the critical gaps much needed for a long-term comprehensive resolution to conflicts and by so doing promoting the progression of the continental and global developmental agenda.

It was also directly contributing to a safer, harmonious and sustainable environment for the current and prospective generations.

“As a nation, we must recognise the immeasurable value of the KAIPTC and celebrate it as such,” he said.

"I would like to commend the internal and external stakeholders and partners who have contributed to the success of the running of the post graduate programmes at the centre," he said.

Dr Kunbuor encouraged the graduating students to stay engaged with the institution and maintain a strong alumni network.

“Remember that you have invested one year of your time and resources to go through the programme and you are individually aware of the financial, social and opportunity costs that have come with pursuing your various programmes," he said.

"My fervent hope is that this investment will not only be intellectually or financially profitable for you alone, but to the nation as a whole," he said.

“I also urge you to use the knowledge, skills and experiences gained during this programme to contribute to the management of the plethora of security challenges we face as a continent”, he added.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, who spoke on the impact of social media on security and said the pressure and challenges of increasing social media usage presented a lot of opportunities but fears too, just like a double-edged sword and that the security agencies should encourage the responsible usage, whiles appreciating its immense utility in rapid information dissemination.

“I urge current and future students of KAIPTC to explore the security implications of social media usage and our electoral affairs, especially the role it may have played in the surprising result of the just-ended general election as it would be educative and instructive," she said.

She called on policy makers to be introduced to the security challenges, which confronted the nation.

The Annual Review of the Peace Support Operations book was launched at the event.

