Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - The Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic (JBMC), an initiative of Shapers Africa (JSA), engaged in grooming and motivating young boys, has graduated its first batch of students at the foundation and intermediate levels.

Mrs Ethel Marfo, the Founding Director of Shappers Africa, said since JBMC’s inception in December 2015, it had impacted over 500 boys from selected schools in Accra and Tema.

She said the JBMC was made up of three levels; Foundation, Intermediate and Maturity.

The Director said after successful completion of the maturity level, mentees became Junior Mentors who would be coached by mentors to peer mentor younger mentees.

“JBMC will today usher eight of our boys from the Foundation Level to the Intermediate Level,” she said.

Mrs Marfo said JBMC mentees now had a fair knowledge about the attributes of a man of integrity, and how to be guided by principles and values among other essential virtues and skills.

“We are forever thankful to God and all our supporters for bringing us this far in our quest to raise very responsible future men towards ensuring God’s agenda for our men,” she said.

Mrs Marfo said through JBMC the boys were inspired to contribute meaningfully to their communities through one of the clinic’s assignments that inspired them to identify and find ways to address pertinent problems affecting their immediate communities.

The Director said management had noticed a significant transformation in the attitude of the regular mentees; they have become more responsible and resourceful during their clinics and at home and a couple of them currently held leadership positions in their schools.

“JSA is committed to shaping up a generation that thinks ahead, a generation Africa can count on and a generation that would not compromise their values,” she said.

Mrs Marfo said JBMC was upgrading its programme structure to ensure that their boys were empowered to influence and impact society.

She said the clinic also introduced insightful parenting solutions to engage and equip parents to help their wards at home adding that JBMC was indebted to faculty, mentors, guest speakers, facilitators, volunteers and parents for their collaborations.

She said: “We look forward to unveiling other unique personal development programs for children and families in Africa.”

JBMC plans to organise free mentoring clinics for boys in three under- privileged communities in Accra and 10 selected public schools across Ghana by the end of 2017.

Mr Israel Laryea, a Broadcast Journalist, urged the mentees to hold on to the values being taught them to propel them in life.

He commended the organisers of the programme for the effort to groom the young boys to become responsible men in society and called on parents to show their children practical sides of their lives to help them develop well.

“Live the practical life that will impact positively on your children, especially these young boys,” he added.

The mentees, who were honoured for their dedication, include: Daniel Nartey Tetteh, JBMC's Most Well Behaved Boy, Elikem Asem, Most Neatest Boy, Delali Sefogah, Most Resourceful Boy and Eli Herbert Ofori; Most Deligent Boy.

Master Nartey Tetteh, from St Martin De Pores School, Dansoman, was adjudged JBMC Star of The Year, 2016.

