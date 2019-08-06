news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Aug. 6, GNA – The Jackson College of Education (JCE), Ghana’s only private teacher training college offering Diploma in Basic Education by distance learning, has admitted 2,962 fresh students for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Mrs Theodosia Wilhelmina Jackson, Principal of the College, who announced this, said the students made up of 1,265 males and 1,697 females would pursue three-year courses in French Education, Early Childhood Education and General Programme.

She was speaking at a matriculation ceremony organized by the College to usher the fresh students into the College in Kumasi.

Mrs Jackson congratulated the students for their successful admission into the College and urged them to aspire for excellence, reminding them of the herculean task ahead.

“We at JCE and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) which is our mentor university do not compromise on quality.

It is therefore expected of you as students to work hard to earn the certificate”, Mrs Jackson said.

She said the College has since 2009 produced 11,384 graduates who did not only exhibit high sense of integrity and respect to authority while in school but also excelling on the field of work.

“It is now your turn to also do same to uphold the enviable reputation of JCE as well as yourselves”, she said.

She said strengthening the country’s educational system to produce the needed human resource was the right way to go to achieve sustainable development as a nation.

This and other reasons, she said, informed the establishment of JCE to contribute to the training of quality professional teachers that would play significant roles in human resource development.

She said the College is utilizing Information Communication Technology (ICT) to propel teaching and learning through the introduction of a virtual classroom and e-library system

accessible on smart mobile phones, in its quest to meet the changing trends in the 21st century.

“Students are also introduced to a Students’ Information Portal which enable them to access administrative and academic resources and services”, she said.

