By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra August 3, GNA - The Global Aid International Foundation, an International has donated books valued at GH₵ 5,000.00 to the Success Academy School in Accra.

The NGO also presented a cheque for GH₵5,000.00 to the school for the management of the library.

Mr Emmanuel Treku, the Country Director for the Organization said the gesture was to aid teaching and learning in the school.

He said the NGO aim was to support less-privileged schools to bridge the knowledge gap and as well improve education in the country.

He said the organisation had supported community-based schools in Accra and the Central regions and would continue with the gesture in deprived areas to improve the reading habit among students.

Mr Treku said the presentation would help in promoting the development of literacy in Africa.

The Country Director said education was recognised by both developed and developing countries as a basic input for the development of every society, hence the need to support the country's education to achieve that feat.

He urged management of the school to take good care of the books so that they could pass them on to future generations, adding that, books were the biggest heritage any generation could leave for the people.

Prophet Remyst Omanhene, the Founder of the school commended the organisation for the donation and pledged to maintain the books for future students.

He appealed to other philanthropists and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture of the NGO to support the development pf education.

