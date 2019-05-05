news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, May 05, GNA - Professor Ben Hoenyenugah, the Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University (HTU), has described the University as the "headquarters" of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) following exploits of students in practical work.

"We have arrived. HTU has arrived. With skills exhibitions that I have attended so far by our students, we can now call ourselves headquarters of TVET," he said.

The Vice Chancellor said this at the "Advertising Fiesta" of the Department of Marketing and Advertising of the University, where final year students displayed skills in marketing communication.

He said students of the University had proven the importance of competency-based training and that management was ready to give international exposure to some exceptional practical works of students.

Mr Mathew Opoku Agyeman-Duah, the Head of Marketing Department of the University, said the "Advertising Fiesta" was a ritual in the Department, where students were tasked to convert theories into promotional packages in the form of television advertisements and documentaries.

He said through students’ hard work, the Department launched a tourism promotional documentary, which had been adopted by the Ghana Tourism Authority as an official documentary to promote tourist sites in the Region.

The event was on the theme: "Relishing the Nostalgia of Our Indigenous Heritage through Marketing Communication," with storylines on ‘The hanging village of Shaire,’ ‘The stories behind Dwowoe and Adordi’, and ‘Aboloo and Yakayake, the special Ewe delicacies.’

GNA