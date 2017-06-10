Ashaiman (GAR), June 10, GNA – Mrs Patty Assan, the Ashaiman Municipal Director of Education, has urged headteachers in public basic schools to learn to develop and implement School Performance Improvement Plan (SPIP) to enhance school activities. She said the plan provided an opportunity for schools to identify priority activities that could be implemented for the purpose of improving performa

Ashaiman (GAR), June 10, GNA – Mrs Patty Assan, the Ashaiman Municipal Director of Education, has urged headteachers in public basic schools to learn to develop and implement School Performance Improvement Plan (SPIP) to enhance school activities.

She said the plan provided an opportunity for schools to identify priority activities that could be implemented for the purpose of improving performance.

Mrs Assan gave the advice at a day’s workshop organised by the Ashaiman SOS Villages – Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service for headteachers of the Municipality.

It was to train the headteachers on how to develop and monitor SPIP.

Mrs Assan said since the introduction of the Capitation Grant in the schools headteachers were expected to develop and implement SPIP to enhance teaching and learning.

She said some of the important things the SPIP provided included setting of a vision for the school, defining systematic solutions for problems and determining a specific time-frame for school projects.

The Director said for headteachers to be able to draw up a very good SPIP they needed to consult with school-community stakeholders whilst having facilitative training on how to develop the plan.

Mrs Assan said the School Management Committee (SMC) had a crucial role to play to ensure that the activities earmarked for implementation in the plan were very useful and could help schools fulfil their objectives of improving performance.

“In this regard, the SMC Chairperson has to sign the proposed plan for submission to the District Director of Education for approval in the use of the Capitation Grant,” she said.

She said for headteachers to monitor implementation of the SPIP they had to identify sub-committees to be responsible for actions to get feedback reports and verify achievements.

Mr Kanortey David, the Project Co-ordinator of “Quality Education Now” of the Ashaiman SOS Children’s Villages – Ghana said the SPIP helped teachers to improve their skills in teaching the school children.

GNA