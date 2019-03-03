news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - Contestants from the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), on Sunday emerged winners of the Pre-Independence Day “What Do You Know” contest in Accra.

The contest, which was held at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), saw four schools, namely GSTS from the Western Region, Bishop Herman Senior High School (SHS) from the Volta Region, Notre Dame Minor Seminary Senior High School (SHS) from the Upper East Region and the New Edubiase Senior High School (SHS) from the Ashanti Region.

The winners of the contest, GSTS, gained their position with 25 points, followed by Bishop Herman SHS, which scored 20 points, with New Edubiase SHS and Notre Dame Minor SHS following with 16 and 12 points respectively.

The competition, which formed part of activities to mark Ghana’s 62nd Independence Day, saw four students contesting for each of their respective schools, and had three rounds.

Contestants answered questions on the socio-political history of the country, from the pre-independence era to the current republic.

The winners of the competition, GSTS, won a prize of 1,000 Ghana cedis, whilst the schools that came second, third and fourth, received 800, 700 and 600 Ghana cedis respectively.

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General, Access and Quality of the Ghana Education Service, commended organisers of the event and said he was impressed with the level of knowledge of the students on the socio-political historical development of Ghana.

He also commended the tutors of the students for their performance and expressed the hope that such events that sought to promote learning amongst young people, would be held periodically possible.

Mr. Francis Xavier-Mensah, producer of the Programme, said whilst the programme sought to promote learning especially amongst young people.

The programme, which he said was over 50 years old, was in dire need of sponsors, adding, “We have two outstanding finals that have not come off so far because we lack sponsorship.”

He appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to help sustain the contest with some sponsorship.

This Sunday’s contest was sponsored by Kingdom Books and Stationary and the National Anniversary Planning Committee, with Mr. Dan Afari Yeboah as the quiz Master.

GNA