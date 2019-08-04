news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Aug.4, GNA - Mrs Patricia Ursula Dwira, the Proprietress of Barnes Memorial Institute, has appealed to government to extend support towards training of students in private schools under the Free Senior High School policy to ensure holistic education.

She said private schools over the years, had contributed immensely towards to ensuring quality education in the country and it was just proper and fair that the national resources were extended towards ensuring sound education.

She outlined the core values of the School such as determination, discipline, moral uprightness and excellence, which were inculcated in the students.

She underscored the need for parents to have firm control over their wards at home while teachers complemented their efforts at school to mould sound and holistic students.

Mrs Dwira made the call at the 24th Graduation Ceremony of the Barnes Memorial Institute in Accra at the weekend.

The ceremony was held on the theme: “Private Schools are Good Partners for Quality Education,” which brought together parents, assembly member of the electoral area and other education stakeholders, to plan the way forward towards ensuring quality education.

Touching on the youth involvement in narcotics, Mrs Dwira called for the involvement of religious bodies, schools and the society in general to educate and sensitise them on the negative effects of drug addiction.

On the new education policy that begins in September, the School Proprietress called for broader consultation among all education stakeholders towards effective implementation.

Mr Nat Simons Odame Danquah, the Head teacher of the School, in an address, said 41 students graduated from the Junior High School level, comprising of 20 females and 21 males for the 2018/2019 academic year, who also participated in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination.

He said the School was established by Charles Benjamin Barnes in 1956, to mould the characters of pupils and students to become academically, morally and spiritually sound and contribute their quota towards national development.

The School, he said, had contributed its quota providing quality education in Ghana with a student population of 600 and produced human resource that are serving in different spheres of life, including medicine, teaching, accounting and engineering.

Mr Odame Danquah observed that peer pressure could influence all manner of social vices in the youth; therefore, the School had been sensitising and counselling students to avoid them in order to be responsible adults in the society.

He said the School believed in holistic training of children and commended the management and staff for their immense contributions towards shaping the characters of the students.

There were cultural display, drama and medley of patriotic and gospel music to entertain the gathering, which was interspersed with choreography by the students.

Prizes and certificates were presented to students who excelled in the examinations, while teachers and non-teaching staff were honoured for their hard work and dedication.

GNA