By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Accra, June 10, GNA – Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the continuous efforts of developing the Regional Maritime University (RMU) into a world class specialised University for maritime affairs. Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport speaking at the opening of the 18th Board of Governors Meeting of RMU said: “We have no doubts that other members

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport speaking at the opening of the 18th Board of Governors Meeting of RMU said: “We have no doubts that other members like the Cameroon, The Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone are also equally committed to this course as exemplified in their active participation and contributions.”

He said the University continued to make significant strides in the development of its infrastructure, human resource development and its academic programmes thereby expanding its student enrollment.

“Tomorrow, we will witness the graduation OF 541 students in various degrees and diploma programmes , which is another significant milestone of the achievements of this great University,” he said.

He said the country’s efforts to maintain RMU as the premier Regional Maritime University and drive it towards excellence has received enormous goodwill and support from many quarters.

He commended member governments, development partners and other well-wishers for their continuous support.

The Minister said the University had on a sustained basis continued to witness significant progress in projects, following the completion and ongoing ones were clear testimony to such outstanding effort.

Projects include the administration and library complex sponsored by Ghana Education Trust Fund, which are at an advanced stage, the 2,200-seater auditorium complex also sponsored by government is making remarkable progress and the construction of a welding training workshop is at the roofing stage.

Mr Asiamah said, he was aware of collaborations Management had entered into with some institutions and industry and commended the Vice Chancellor and the team for the efforts.

Some of the collaborations are with the Shanghai University, agreement with Seaweld engineering limited to run oil and gas programmes, dredging engineering and marine engineering and Bernhard Schulte’s plan to build permanent structures on RMU campus.

He urged management to enter into more of such useful collaborations with industry, saying it is through such collaborations that the University could assess whether its curricula produces graduates required by the industry.

He said it was also a means by which the University could align its programmes to meet the needs of the industry.

He assured member governments that the University has strong foundation to successfully implement its strategic plan for transforming the RMU into a University of excellence for the development of the maritime industry in the member States.

He expressed appreciation to Professor Elvis Nyarko, the Vice Chancellor of RMU, management and staff of the University for their Hard Work in ensuring that this meeting takes in a serene and conducive environment.

Mr Bai Lamin Jobe, Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure of The the Gambia, whose speech was read on his behalf, commended the government for supporting the other members of the sub-region to help his country during the recent crisis.

He said The Gambia had demonstrated its contributions to the development of the RMU and called on other member countries to do same to improve on the infrastructure development of the University.

He called on management of the University to take the issues of encroachment very seriously and protect the properties of the University.

The Gambia funded $ 400, 000 hostel was inaugurated to offset the accommodation challenges of its student.

