Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) which was dissolved following the unrest between the students and Management has been replaced an interim Council.



The seven-member Interim Council are; to assume the powers of the Governing Council; establish the causes of the recent student riots on campus; establish the full extent and cost of damage caused; and resolve the differences between the University’s management and student body within a three month tenure.

The members of the Interim Council are; Nana Effah Appenteng, Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area as the Chair, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Dr Edward Baffoe-Bonnie, Madam Hilda Haggar Ampadu, Prof Joshua Ayarkwa, Mrs Abena Antwi and Mr Kelvin Sah.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Education to the Ghana News Agency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo had directed that steps be taken to re-open the University within 14 days.

The statement noted that President Akufo-Addo whilst condemning in no uncertain terms, the violence that took place in the school recently also directed that in the best interest of the University, steps be taken by the Education Minister to dissolve its Governing Council.

In pursuant of this, the Ministry announced that, it had dissolved the Council and subsequently replaced it with an Interim Council.

The statement urged all stakeholders to support the Interim Council in its efforts to restore the University to normal academic life.

The confusion commenced when on Monday October 22, 2018, where demonstrating students vandalised property running into millions of Cedis.

The University was subsequently shut down indefinitely upon the advice of the Regional Security Council.

The view of the University Management as the delegation observed was that increasingly, there had been acts of wayward behaviour, hooliganism and incidents of violence on campus, hence the need to take steps to protect life and property.

According to the statement, the position of the student leadership was that the issues got beyond the University’s policy to convert all the halls of residence into mixed sex halls.

It explained that it was later reported that the students felt oppressed by some policies of the University Authorities and therefore lived in fear.

It emphasised that the students believed they did not have enough opportunities for conflict resolution and dialogue with the authorities, resulting in a breakdown of trust between students and the authorities.

The statement noted that the Government’s immediate priority was to expedite the re-opening of the University to ensure smooth return to academic work and the view was shared by the University’s lecturers.

It said Government was mindful of the adverse international image the country would suffer if the University remained closed for a protracted period, especially given the substantial number of foreign students at KNUST.

