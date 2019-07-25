news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa/ Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, July 25, GNA - The Governing Councils of 13 Colleges of Education (COEs) have been inaugurated in Accra on Wednesday to strengthen the institutions and effect necessary changes that would promote tertiary education in the country.

They included: Jasikan CoE, Peki CoE, Evangelical Presbytarian CoE (Amedzofe), Presbytarian Women’s CoE (Aburi), the Seventh-Day Adventist CoE (Asokore-Kofridua), Accra CoE, Presbyterian CoE (Akropong) and Ada CoE.

The rest are: Komenda CoE, Wiawso CoE, Saint Louis CoE, Wesley CoE, and

Saint Monica’s CoE.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education in his inaugural speech, lauded the CoE for their show of commitment and the quest to serve the nation.

He said the Governing Council, being an important actor in the decision-making process, was formally the most central strategic body of the institutional level.

Prof Yankah said the Governing Council could be viewed as an important arena for institutional change and was also responsible for quality assurance, efficiency and effectiveness.

He said they had therefore been chosen to strengthen the institution as a whole even as it carried out its mandate to drive the change agenda.

The Minister said the mandate of the Council was to ensure that the CoE trained students to acquire the necessary professional and academic competencies for teaching in pre-tertiary institutions and non-formal education institutions.

He said they were also to build the professional and academic capacities of serving teachers through continuing education.

Prof Yankah said the Governing Councils were expected to comply with the CoE Act, 2012 (Act847).

The Act mandates the Council to approve the educational programmes developed by the academic board having regard to the mandate of the College.

They were also mandated to oversee the internal organization of the CoE including the establishment, variation and supervision of the academic divisions, departments and faculties of the College.

Again, they were to prescribe the terms and conditions for the admission of persons selected for a course of study organized by the College.

They are also mandated to institute an awards, fellowships and scholarship schemes in furtherance of the aims of the College as well as manage the finances and fixed assets as well as consider and approve annual estimates of income and expenditure among others.

He assured them that government was committed to pursuing important reforms to ensure quality education and ultimately improve learning outcomes.

However, he said the reforms would be fruitless without engaging the teacher, for the simple reason that the teacher was at the centre of the education system and enabler of quality learning outcomes.

He urged the Governing Councils to continue supporting the Education Sector in addressing all pertinent and occurring issues that confront them.

Madam Eva Haizel, Director for Tertiary Education, expressed her appreciation to the CoE for playing their role as effective vehicles for the delivery of quality education to citizens.

She was optimistic that the inauguration would further strengthen their mandate to accomplish more in the area of tertiary education.

Bishop Cyril Ben-Smith, Chairman for Saint Monica’s CoE Board on behalf of the Governing Councils and Council members, expressed appreciation to government for the appointments.

He said the appointments signified assurances of government’s efforts and focused on ensuring access, quality assurance and effectiveness within the educational sector.

“We pledge to give our very best to assist in the running of our respective institutions in line with the statutes and regulations of the National Council for Tertiary Education and the Ministry of Tertiary Education,” he added.

GNA