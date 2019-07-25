news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA

Mampong (Ash), July 25, GNA – The government has underscored its commitment to strengthen teacher education and training to help address poor learning outcomes in public basic schools.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, who stated this, said the upgrading of teacher training colleges to universities for the award of Bachelor of Education programmes, was to shift the paradigm of teaching and learning to focus on attitudes that would improve outcomes and impact changes, especially in rural communities.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, was speaking at the 11th congregation of St. Monica’s College of Education at Asante Mampong.

He said the new Bachelor of Education programme required teachers to concentrate on gender equality in lesson delivery in the classroom as well as core skills and competency in the practice of duty.

The Minister stressed the need for all stakeholders to support efforts of the government to improve access and sustainable quality education in the country.

He commended the management and staff of the College for their enormous contribution to the training and upbringing of teachers with higher moral values to teach young children over the years.

Mrs. Christiana Adwoa Sobotie, Principal of the College urged teachers to be conscious of their impact as agents of positive change in society asking them to inculcate in pupils the need to manage their time effectively.

She urged teachers to also to engage in research and publications in order to contribute to knowledge in the area of education.

The Right Reverend Dr. Cyril Ben-Smith, the Bishop of Asante Mampong and Board Member of the National Technical Council, lauded the government’s effort to increase access and improve quality delivery in Ghana.

He said it was necessary for teachers to inculcate into the children the fear of God which was the beginning of wisdom and the foundation knowledge.

The event coincided with the inauguration of a four-storey 14 units lecture hall block and a 400-bed students’ hostel constructed for the College.

