Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Management of Golden Sunbeam International School, in collaboration with Eagle Group International, an infrastructure solution company, has introduced an educational tablet Christened “EDUTAB” for the students to aid effective teaching and learning.

The tablet, which is the first of its kind to be introduced in the school, is a device loaded with Ghanaian curriculum content from primary one to the junior high school level, used in place of books.

The device is connected to the school management or classroom management systems that allows for coursework or course materials to be uploaded or downloaded by students and teachers in both private and public schools.

Mrs Monica Ohene Opare, the Proprietor of the School, said the introduction of the device was to instil the use of technology from the younger age and be abreast of new development in the world adding that ‘technology was the way to go now’.

Mrs Opare said the aim of the School was to bridge the digital divide where every student would get the tablet for school activities.

She said it was imperative for authorities to incorporate technology in the schools’ curricula to bridge the gap because technology gave students the key that opened doors and released their creativity.

The Proprietor said the School started incorporating technology into its curriculum in 2012 through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to meet the global educational needs.

She stated that as a result of the digital drive, the School engaged content developers to develop educational content to help teachers use technology in the classroom,

This initiative won the School an international gold award for technology and innovation in education in 2015.

Mrs Opare said the device came with features such as dust and water proof, simple charging port and cord where children would not have difficulties charging the tablets and destroying the port.

The tablet does not have a SIM slot as that could prevent students using it to access unacceptable materials from the internet. It rather has WIFI, which can be controlled by parents and institutions.

Mallam Ali Yusuf Isa, the Project Co-ordinator of Eagle Group International, said his outfit also offered classroom setup installation and training for teachers on the use of the tablet.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, the Chief Executive of Adenta Municipal Assembly, commended the School for the milestone, saying the initiative broadened the minds of the students to embrace technology in their activities.

He pledged to have discussions with authorities to extend the project to the public schools to bridge the digital deficit.

Mrs Frances Mabel Williams, the Adenta Municipal Director of Education, urged parents to support the School's vision of using technology to make teaching and learning easy and enjoyable.

She said parents must monitor the activities of their children to ensure they did not indulge in bad acts that would affect their learning abilities.

Some of the parents who spoke with the Ghana News Agency expressed satisfaction about the tablet, especially with the parental control mechanism.

They pledged their unflinching support to the initiative and urged the authorities to combine the analogue and digital teaching methods at the lower levels to help the children to understand the process.

