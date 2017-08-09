Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has directed technical universities/polytechnics students still pursuing their programmes of study to pay the last academic year’s school fees. The GNUTS said this was to await Parliament to scrutinise the pending fees and the approval of the 2017/2018 academic year school fees. The directive was given in a statement

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has directed technical universities/polytechnics students still pursuing their programmes of study to pay the last academic year’s school fees.

The GNUTS said this was to await Parliament to scrutinise the pending fees and the approval of the 2017/2018 academic year school fees.

The directive was given in a statement jointly signed by Mr Abdul Rahaman Ibrahim, the Co-ordinating Secretary and Mr Prince Agbofah Awuku, the Public Relations Officer of GNUTS.

The statement said the directive was arrived at by the National Council for Tertiary Education as the 2017/2018 academic year fees was being collated and submitted to Parliament for scrutiny and subsequent approval.

It called on all Students Representative Councils in member institutions to take note of the directive and act as such.

The statement entreated the Government to, as a matter of urgency, constitute the Governing Councils for all technical universities and polytechnics to make way for congregation ceremonies to take place.

It said this would enable students, who completed school as far back as 2016, to be free to find jobs or further their studies.

The GNUTS said it would communicate to members on any new development.

GNA