By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Fijai (WR), March 2, GNA - Mr Gilbert Nyame, a Basic school teacher of the Asankran Breman Basic School in the Amenfi West District of Western North has emerged as the most outstanding teacher for 2018 academic year.

He took home a lap top and a four burner gas cooker.

The first runner up went to Ms. Beatrice Sekyi of the Samreboi D/A Basic school in the same district and she was also given a double door fridge and a gas cooker whilst Ms. Mary Adotey of the Daboase Senior High School in the Wassa East district took the second runner up position and was given a microwave and a four burner Gas cooker.

The Teacher awards instituted by the Ghana Education Service, was to among others motivate for higher performance, assist to restore respect for the teaching profession, retain qualified teachers, improve upon teacher performance and overall effectiveness in the classroom.

The 2018 Regional teacher awards was under the theme: "The Right to Education means the Right to a Qualified Teacher".

Mr. Addo Dankwa Akuffo, the Regional Director of Education said motivating the teacher to do his or her best was critical to producing quality human resource for the country.

He said the role of teachers must therefore be recognised and upheld whilst giving them the needed support to train the Ghanaian child.

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs. Eugenia Gifty Kusi said every Ghanaian child has the right to be educated, adding, “The government wants to make sure that children's rights are protected while in school so that teachers can teach and children can also learn in a friendly and peaceful atmosphere".

She said the qualified teacher was the fulcrum around which education of the nation revolved, adding that, teachers must mould the character of individuals to be useful and recognized in society.

The Deputy Minister said children entered the classroom with different cultural backgrounds and noted that it was of essence for the teacher to be cautious of gender issues which included stereotyping, equality among others as they were expected to model skills and behaviour that reflected on sensitivity.

"The government is committed to ensuring that the SDG four on education and accessibility was achieved ...in view of the above, we will provide the needed resources to enable teachers become competent and confident with the value and ethics for continuous professional development."

