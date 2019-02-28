news, story, article

By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - The Ghana Investment Funds for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) on Thursday presented laptops and cash to students of Acherensua Senior High School and Sokode Senior High School.

The two schools represented the Northern and the Southern Zones respectively at the 22nd Inter- Senior High School Debate Grand Finale which forms part of activities to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary Day Celebration.

Mr Austin K. Baffo, GIFEC Deputy Administrator who presented the laptops and the cash prize explained that the support was to promote the teaching, learning and spread of ICT in Ghana.

He added that, they are providing laptops and assistive technologies to persons with disabilities to help them compete in the job market.

“Both teams representing the Northern Zone and Southern Zone are winners and deserve the best irrespective of their positions in the competition,” he said.

Sokode Senior High received GH¢2,000.00 to be shared among the four representatives, and a laptop each and as well two Desktop Computers for the school for winning the first position whereas, Acherensua SHS received GH¢1,600.00 to be shared among the four representatives, a Laptop each and Two Desktop Computers for the school for winning the second position.

Mr. Kwasi Amankwah, the Director General for Ghana Education Service (GES) said, “I believe the subject is particularly important because it explores the best mechanisms for the country.

I wish to commend these two schools for contesting and winning in their respective zones and as far as the team is concerned, the ultimate winner is the country Ghana”.

Ms Joyce Owusu Ayeenimako, the lead debater for the winning school, Sokode SHS stated that, they prepared very well and hope to defend the trophy next year.

Mr Kwalen Ayisah, Head master of Sokode SHS said “we started all this from the inter-school competition through the zonal to this level which has not been easy since the school is a single-track school.

“Our representatives have made us proud and this is very encouraging for growing school like Sokode SHS and we are going to build a stronger team and compete next year”.

GNA